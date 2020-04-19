Michael Cohen writing tell-all book on Trump to be released before election: report

Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for President Trump, has reportedly been working on a tell-all book scheduled to be released before November's presidential election.

The book, which Cohen has been writing and shopping to publishers from prison, will “spill the beans” on the president, Cohen's friend, actor Tom Arnold, told The Daily Beast.

“It’s like 'Jaws.' You don’t see 'Jaws' very much, but you hear the music, and for Trump, he knows Michael is coming and Trump better hear the 'Jaws' music,” Arnold said. “He told me he’s been writing a book and he’s pissed. He told me he is going to spill the beans. What has he got to lose now?”

Cohen is being released from prison early because of the coronavirus and will finish the rest of his three-year sentence in home confinement.

MICHAEL COHEN, TRUMP'S EX-LAWYER, TO BE RELEASED FROM PRISON DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: SOURCE

He once famously said he would “take a bullet” for Trump, but in 2018, he pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes, including lying to Congress, tax fraud and campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments to two women who alleged sex with Trump.

The president has denied the allegations.

Cohen testified in court the payouts were made at the president’s direction.

He also cooperated with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on the Russia investigation.

Trump tweeted in March 2019 about rumors that Cohen was writing a book.

“Wow, just revealed that Michael Cohen wrote a 'love letter to Trump' manuscript for a new book that he was pushing,” the president wrote. “Written and submitted long after Charlottesville and Helsinki, his phony reasons for going rogue. Book is exact opposite of his fake testimony, which now is a lie!”

Trump added that Congress “must demand the transcript of Michael Cohen’s new book,” saying, “heads will spin when you see the lies, misrepresentations and contradictions against his Thursday testimony. Like a different person! He is totally discredited!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The book was originally set to come out in November 2021, The Daily Beast reported.