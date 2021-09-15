MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan mocks Kyrsten Sinema over 'patronizing' research on Dem's $3.5 trillion spending plan

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan mocked Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Tuesday as he reacted to a report about her efforts to understand the costs associated with President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget plan.

According to the Axios report, Sinema uses "secret spreadsheets" containing the costs and tax hikes associated with programs in the plan as she takes part in negotiations with other senators to reach a compromise over its details. The plan has been a focus of intense criticism over its proposed high cost and tax increases.

While speaking on his show with "Squad" member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., the left-wing host described Sinema's apparent attempt to make decisions on the spending bill based on its fiscal details as an "obstacle." He claimed her attention to detail was "patronizing" to progressives because it inferred they didn't understand math.

"Another obstacle to progressive spending goals is Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema whose staff, and people around her, seemed to brief Axios yesterday that she has an accountant like focus on the bottom line and is armed with her own spreadsheets about the costs and tax hikes needed for each program," Hasan said mockingly.

DEMOCRATS PUSHING SLEW OF TAX HIKES TO FUND MASSIVE SPENDING PLAN: A ROUNDUP OF PROPOSALS

"I mean, aside from it being a bit patronizing, is it the case that Senator Sinema understands math and the progressives don't?" he asked Pressley.

Pressley appeared to agree with Hasan's perception of Sinema's role in the process, although she never directly criticized her fellow Democrat.

"Well I think it's important to note that although there is a tendency to malign and to marginalize what are considered progressive priorities, these ideas and these policies are actually wildly popular," Pressley said. "In order for us to really meet the needs of the American people we have got to make these investments, but moreover, in order for us to keep our word."

She questioned what the point was for Democrats to have control of the White House and Congress if they didn't act upon the "mandate" she claimed was given to them.

"And being in the majority must mean more than a talking point. It is about impact, and us delivering for the American people. They don't care about antiquated Senate process or Washington procedures. They care about impact, and that's what I'm focused on," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sinema announced in August that she would not be supporting the House version of the spending plan, instead working with a bipartisan group of senators to develop a $1.2-trillion, more bipartisan plan. She was joined this month by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who announced that he also would not be supporting the more expensive plan.