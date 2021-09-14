Meghan McCain slams Met Gala glitz: 'Am I allowed to not care?'

Meghan McCain slammed the celebrity participants of the Met Gala Monday for being out of touch with everyday Americans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of paying thousands of dollars for a table at the swanky soirée, McCain suggested the celebrity attendees should have donated the money to essential workers and food banks. Individual tickets for the event were $35,000 and tables started at $200,000, according to the New York Post. In many cases a brand will host the stars and buy tables.

"Am I allowed to not care about the Met Gala?" McCain, who recently announced her new gig as a Daily Mail columnist, tweeted. "I love fashion as much as the next woman but would have been pretty amazing if all those celebrities took the 35K it costs for a table and donated it to essential workers and food banks in the country. The time of excess seems dated."

MET GALA: A LOOK AT THE MONEY BEHIND THE ANNUAL FASHION EVENT

Some of McCain's followers noted the gala was a charity event intended to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Yet most appeared to agree with her sentiments that the event was out of place.

Those same critics blasted attendees who tried to spread progressive messages as oblivious. Model Cara Delevigne, for instance, donned an outfit that included the words, "Peg the Patriarchy."

The most talked about dress of the night, however, was not worn by a celebrity, but a lawmaker. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., walked onto the red carpet with a white dress which had the words "TAX THE RICH" on her back in red letters.

ACTOR MICHAEL RAPAPORT CALLS OUT AOC OVER MET GALA DRESS

"'Tax the Rich"……But first I’m gonna go have the time of my life partying with them all at the most extravagant over the top party of the year that is essentially a celebration of richness," Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reacted.

"Custom TAX THE RICH dress while at the most elitist event in the world," actor Michael Rapaport said on Instagram. "@AOC will soon be rich with a ginormous production deal from somewhere & done with Politics, guarantee it. Stop treating ANY of these people like celebrities they are public servants and work for us," he posted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCain left "The View" as its conservative co-host after four seasons this summer.