Meghan McCain scolds ‘conspiratorial think pieces’ that pop up when she’s absent from ‘The View’

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain scolded critics who speculated about her day off on Monday with “conspiratorial think pieces.”

McCain missed Monday’s episode but it was announced on air that she would return on Tuesday. A source close to McCain told Fox News that “whenever she misses an episode there is always silly chatter” with wild speculations about why she was absent.

The show’s token conservative took to Twitter to shoot down rumors.

“People really don't need to write conspiratorial think pieces every time I'm out @TheView for 24 hours,” McCain wrote on Monday. “It's mentally and emotionally exhausting and I have addressed this many times in the past. I will see you tomorrow. Unless the aliens who abducted me decide not to let me go.”

TV Insider pointed out theories that McCain’s absence coincided with her posting a message on Instagram warning colleagues not to steal her hand sanitizer. The site also pointed out that McCain was out ahead of fellow conservative Elisabeth Hasselback’s upcoming return to the show.

Pop Culture published a list of tweets in which people chimed in about McCain’s absence and The Blast pondered if McCain's days on "The View" could be coming to an end.

McCain is often at the center of tabloid gossip sections and liberal media often paints her as the daytime talk show’s behind-the-scenes villain. Back in January, Abby Huntsman surprised viewers by announcing she was walking away from the show and many blamed McCain. Page Six reported she quit because of “an unhealthy environment.”

CNN even reported tensions between Huntsman and McCain despite noting that “three people” said the duo had already made amends for their spat.

At the time, a source close to the show downplayed the McCain storyline, telling Fox News that rumors she has become an “outcast” off-camera were highly exaggerated.