Meghan McCain unloads on Joy Behar, media, saying they're 'naive' if they think hearings will bring down Trump

"The View" had a fiery clash Thursday between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar over the ongoing impeachment inquiry with the conservative host unloaded on her liberal colleague and the mainstream media "naive" if they thought the hearings would have a negative impact on President Trump.

Wednesday's testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland made explosive headlines when he declared Trump had directed what he himself described as a "quid pro quo," even though he later clarified that he had no direct knowledge that the withholding of military aid to Ukraine was tied to Trump's desired investigations into Burisma and Ukraine's involvement into the 2016 election.

During the panel discussion, McCain threw a wet blanket on the "cast of characters" from the impeachment hearings in what she predicted would have a minimal impact on the 2020 election.

"One of the things that I pride myself in is that we can't get too sucked into the beltway and the media circles," McCain began. "What I saw last night on the debate stage is not going to be good enough to beat him. You all are very convinced, 'he's crazy, he's whatever.' He's always been crazy like a fox. I knew he was going to win in 2016 and I'm telling you right now, if you think this impeachment hearing and everything with Sondland and the 30,000 cast of characters -- which, by the way, every day is ticking lower and lower on ratings. If you think this is enough to have it locked and loaded, you are naive!"

"You know what I would like to see?" Behar reacted. "I'd like to see these people answer to the subpoenas; [Rudy] Giuliani, [Mick] Mulvaney, [John] Bolton and [Mike] Pompeo--"

"You're not listening to what I'm saying!" McCain shouted. "You're not listening to what I'm saying!"

"I am listening to you," Behar said. "What I'm saying: there's more to come."

McCain doubled down, warning her liberal co-host, "Do you know what matters? It's the Electoral College, which is what you all should be focusing on right now, and you're not."

"Which was created to save slave states," Behar shot back.

"Oh, for God's sake," McCain said as the show cut to commercial.