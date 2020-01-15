Meghan McCain defends Warren from 'misogynistic Bernie bros': 'Stop doing this to women'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain doubled down with her attacks against the "misogynistic Bernie Bros." in defense of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., following the debate dustup with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

After Joy Behar credited Sanders for vowing to support the eventual Democratic nominee, even a female candidate like Warren or Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., McCain quickly threw a wet blanket on the Vermont lawmaker by pointing out how Warren "wouldn't shake hands" with him following the debate, which she called the "moment of the night."

"Look, she's not shaking hands with him because she's over it," McCain told her colleagues. "Because all the Bernie bros got on Twitter and were sending her snake emojis and saying '#WarrenIsASnake' and it started trending and that's the misogynistic Bernie bros, who came after me yesterday. I'm still saying it again: Stop doing this to women."

AUDIO RELEASED OF TESTY POST-DEBATE EXCHANGE BETWEEN WARREN, SANDERS: 'I THINK YOU CALLED ME A LIAR ON NATIONAL TV'

McCain added, "And whether Bernie like it or not, the fact that she wouldn't shake his hand -- I'm sorry, that tells you everything you need to know about how she feels about that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, McCain slammed the "Bernie bros" for having a "problem" with women.

"It's actually one of the few things that really connects liberal pundits and conservative female pundits together, is there's just a level of misogyny. Look at Twitter," McCain elaborated. "He has a problem with women and he has for a long time. And I think if Elizabeth Warren has this in her back pocket, all is fair in politics, all is fair in love and war. And look, I don't want another misogynist as president, okay?"