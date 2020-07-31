Meghan McCain hits Fauci for answer on whether protests spread COVID: 'Part of the reason Republicans are so pissed'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain tweeted on Friday that Dr. Anthony Fauci's recent comments before Congress showed why Republicans were angry amid shutdowns and restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was responding to a video clip in which Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asked Fauci whether the U.S. government should block protests in the wake of George Floyd's death. "Should government limit the protesting?" Jordan asked. Fauci, who said protesting without masks could spread the virus, said he wasn't sure how Jordan's question was "relevant."

"Come on man!!!" McCain tweeted in response. "This is part of the reason republicans are so pissed - Fauchi [sic] will comment on everything from what kind of tinder sex people can have to baseball but protesting... not his department."

FAUCI SUGGESTS PROTESTS SPREAD COVID-19, BUT WON'T 'OPINE' ON LIMITS IN HEARING CLASH WITH JORDAN

She was apparently referring to Fauci saying the MLB season could be "in danger" and that people could hookup on Tinder if they're willing to take the risk.

Fauci has pushed universal mask-wearing, closing bars, and avoiding crowds in response to the pandemic.

He controversially praised New York's response to the virus during an interview earlier this month. “We've got to do the things that are very clear that we need to do to turn this around," Fauci told PBS NewsHour. "Remember, we can do it. We know that when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We've done it. We've done it in New York."