Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday jackpot of $582 million

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, August 27, 2024, had no grand prize winner for the $582 million drawing.
The winning numbers on Tuesday were 16-18-21-54-65 with a Mega Ball of 05 and a Megaplier of 2x.
There were no grand prize winners Tuesday, so the Mega Millions jackpot has now increased to an estimated $627 million for the Friday drawing, which will be the ninth-largest in the game’s history.
It’s only the ninth time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $600 million since the game began in 2002. The upcoming Friday drawing has an estimated cash option value worth $309.1 million.
There were two millionaire winners from Tuesday’s drawing, both from South Carolina. Both of them hit the five white balls and missed the gold Mega Ball. One of them won $1 million while the other won $2 million since they paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier.
Tuesday’s drawing had a total of 1,202,189 winning tickets, with 30 of those matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize of $10,000. Ten of those third-prize tickets were worth $20,000 each since they purchased the Megaplier.
The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on June 4, when a player in Illinois matched all six numbers to take home a $560 million prize, which then was the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history.
Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery every Tuesday and Friday night, and it is one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games. Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million, and other prizes pay $1 million or more with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 per line, and odds of winning with a $2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million. For more information on Mega Millions, or to check your past numbers, visit its website.
Winners typically choose the cash option over the annuity, which is distributed with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.
Powerball is the other multi-state lottery, and it also starts at $20 million. Its drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball website for more information, or to check past winning numbers.