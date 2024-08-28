Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday jackpot of $582 million

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, August 27, 2024, had no grand prize winner for the $582 million drawing.

The winning numbers on Tuesday were 16-18-21-54-65 with a Mega Ball of 05 and a Megaplier of 2x.

There were no grand prize winners Tuesday, so the Mega Millions jackpot has now increased to an estimated $627 million for the Friday drawing, which will be the ninth-largest in the game’s history.

It’s only the ninth time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $600 million since the game began in 2002. The upcoming Friday drawing has an estimated cash option value worth $309.1 million.

There were two millionaire winners from Tuesday’s drawing, both from South Carolina. Both of them hit the five white balls and missed the gold Mega Ball. One of them won $1 million while the other won $2 million since they paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier.

Tuesday’s drawing had a total of 1,202,189 winning tickets, with 30 of those matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize of $10,000. Ten of those third-prize tickets were worth $20,000 each since they purchased the Megaplier.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on June 4, when a player in Illinois matched all six numbers to take home a $560 million prize, which then was the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery every Tuesday and Friday night, and it is one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games. Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million, and other prizes pay $1 million or more with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 per line, and odds of winning with a $2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million. For more information on Mega Millions, or to check your past numbers, visit its website .

Winners typically choose the cash option over the annuity, which is distributed with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.