Media pundits slam Biden for immediately returning to Camp David after Afghanistan address

President Joe Biden faced backlash for immediately returning to Camp David after his addressed the nation on the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

On Monday, Biden returned to the White House while being away at Camp David after receiving pressure from Republicans and Democrats to speak out about the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan amid U.S. troop withdrawal. After speaking for approximately twenty minutes, Biden left without taking any questions from reporters. The White House then announced that Biden would return promptly to Camp David.

BIDEN IGNORES QUESTIONS, RESUMES CAMP DAVID RETREAT AFTER ADDRESSING AFGHANISTAN CATASTROPHE

This announcement was roundly slammed by critics on Twitter.

Tim Graham from the Media Research Center tweeted "If Biden wasn't going to take questions, why leave Camp David?"

Former acting Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Ric Grenell also slammed the decision tweeting "He could have delivered his monologue from Camp David."

"Joe Biden is now heading back to Camp David for his nap. I would like to be kidding but I’m not. The world is on fire and he’s heading back to his vacation," conservative writer Carmine Sabia wrote.

Biden was criticized for spending his time at Camp David while the situation in Afghanistan unfolded. Republican members of Congress such as Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark, called out the president for taking calls at the presidential retreat as opposed to returning to the White House.

"Why is Joe Biden in hiding? He should immediately address the nation and answer for the catastrophic situation in Afghanistan. Conference calls between cabinet secretaries and senators don’t cut it in a crisis," Cotton tweeted.

Democrat lawmakers also called out Biden for his actions regarding withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

"There’s no way to hide it. The situation in Afghanistan is another shame on this admin. Withdrawal was never going to be easy but it didn’t need to come to this," Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, tweeted. "The US must do everything in its power to help our partners & allies to safety & protect our national security."