McEnany hits back at Karine Jean-Pierre's non-answer on crime: This is Biden's 'mythical America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for refusing to answer Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy's "yes or no question" on crime. On "Outnumbered" Tuesday, McEnany pointed to Democrat policies for the surging crime despite the White House refusing to address the situation.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE BLASTED FOR NON-ANSWERS ON CRIME: SHE ‘IS SO BAD AT THIS’

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: She answers Peter Doocy and says when he asks ‘are our cities safe?’ She said that's ‘not a yes or no question.' That's by definition a yes or no question and the answer is no. Then she proceeded to say, quote, 'we inherited a rise in crime from the last administration.' Jen Psaki, before she had that revelation about crime, she tried the same failed talking point that this has been going on for a year and a half, she said this last year.

Well, why was it going on? You nailed this beautifully yesterday, Emily, because of defund the police, because of these lawless Democrat D.A.s. It's not the last administration, it's your party. And then they try to tell us that they live in this mythical Biden's America, which is different than what we live in. If you watch these press briefings, you're going to hear that the border's secure, you're going to hear crime's not a problem. And you're going to hear what is the third one? Inflation is coming down. It's flatlined. Okay. This is a mythical place, President Biden. No one else lives in this America other than, I guess, KJP.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: