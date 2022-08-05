McEnany calls out 'Fancy Nancy's life of privilege' after new details emerge from Paul Pelosi DUI arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized Nancy and Paul Pelosi Friday for their "life of privilege." On "Outnumbered" Friday, McEnany pointed out developments in Paul Pelosi's DUI arrest, arguing many Americans have "disdain" for what they see as special treatment for people in power.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: We'll see if the same holds true for fancy Nancy's husband and I don't mean the cartoon, which is really good if you have a child. But fancy Nancy … it is really interesting, their lifestyle. You've got this freezer with this very expensive, very good Jenny's ice cream, and she's on late-night TV parading it around. Then you've got these very questionable financial dealings, and she essentially had to be railroaded into supporting the Stock Act that, like everyone in Congress supports. And then you have her sauntering into the hair salon on camera when no one else can get their hair done, and then this with their husband and the police privilege card, as I call it. This is a life of privilege. This is what it looks like and this is what Americans disdain. It's not the wealth. It's the using it in a way that is so hypocritical and completely counter to how the average American has to operate.

