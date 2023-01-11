Mayorkas impeachment articles prompt fierce Twitter debate: 'No brainer' vs 'done nothing'

Twitter users on both sides of the political aisle reacted strongly to the news that articles of impeachment were recently filed against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Tex., introduced the articles of impeachment against Mayorkas for his "high crimes and misdemeanors" to the House on Monday. The articles, known as "House Resolution 8," were referred to the House Judiciary Committee and fulfilled Fallon’s promise to impeach the government official once the 118th Congress had been sworn in.

Fallon’s articles accused Mayorkas of undermining "law enforcement activities at our southern border" while serving as DHS head.

MAYORKAS SAYS HE WILL NOT RESIGN OVER BORDER CRISIS, INSISTS HE IS PREPARED FOR GOP INVESTIGATIONS

In a statement Fallon gave to Fox News last week, he said, "From perjuring himself before Congress about maintaining operational control of the border to the infamous ‘whip-gate’ slander against our border patrol agents, Secretary Mayorkas has proven time and time again that he is unfit to lead the Department of Homeland Security."

The lawmaker added, "His willful actions have eroded our immigration system, undermined border patrol morale, and jeopardized American national security. He has violated the law and it is time for him to go."

Though the text of the articles is not yet available, Fox reported that Fallon’s first article "alleges that Mayorkas has failed to faithfully execute the ‘Secure the Fence Act of 2006,’" which means he is in violation of law requiring him to "maintain operational control over the entire international land and maritime borders of the United States."

Conservatives on Twitter found the news to be very welcome, while prominent liberals complained about the potential impeachment, arguing Mayorkas has done nothing to deserve it.

MCCARTHY CALLS ON MAYORKAS TO RESIGN OR POTENTIALLY FACE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY: 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'

Immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken wholeheartedly supported the move on the part of Republicans, tweeting, "As an immigration lawyer I can unequivocally state that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached and removed from his position. Dereliction of duty doesn't begin to describe his tenure at his post."

Conservative columnist David Marcus called the pending Mayorkas impeachment the "biggest no brainer in American politics."

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell urged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to go through with the impeachment. He tweeted, "Speaker McCarthy: Do not stand in the way : Impeach Alexandro Mayorkas!"

In sharp contrast, MSNBC legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks defended Mayorkas, stating, "You're missing the point. Mayorkas has done nothing that warrants impeachment. No high crime or misdemeanor. He Is carrying out the policies of the majority of 2020 otera."

Liberal writer Tara Dublin slammed the Republican move, saying, "All of this performative bulls***tery for an audience of one." She then posted a GIF of former President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, summed up why Mayorkas is getting impeached, writing, "5.3 million illegal aliens have crossed the border since January 2021. That's 5.3 million reasons for the impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas."