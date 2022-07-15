Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin drop new Christian music album recorded from Florida prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian music collective Maverick City Music and gospel singer Kirk Franklin joined "Fox & Friends" on FOX Square Friday morning to perform "Kingdom," a single off their new album, "Kingdom Book One," along with several other award-winning favorites at the " All-American Summer Concert Series ."

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin released "Kingdom Book One" on June 17, 2022. The collaborative album was recorded at Everglades Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade, Florida, featuring background vocals from 1,300 inmates.

They spoke with "Fox & Friends" hosts Brian Kilmeade, Lawrence Jones, and Ainsley Earhardt on stage before their performance.

The Five-time Grammy-nominated group shared their vision behind collaborating with gospel legend Kirk Franklin.

"'Promises' is one of the songs I think that really brought us through the pandemic," said Maverick City's Naomi Raine. "And it wasn't just for you all. It was for us, too. We were like, Lord, are you going to keep your word? And he really did. I think by mixing that and I think we got some like gospel feel in there, but really bringing Kirk into the picture was a sign to show that we are about bringing voices together, bringing colors together, bring people together, bring cultures together, that the church is not monolithic, God's love is not just for one type of person. He shows it to everyone and I think that it's important that we represent that in our music and it'll I think it'll shift and change generations to come."

Kirk Franklin, a 16-time Grammy-winner, shared how proud he was to create an album with Maverick City Music and to go on tour with them.

"I'm so proud of Maverick City," he said. "Shout out to J.J. and Tony, the founders. And they I mean, there's just a multicultural group of young beasts. And so they do incredible music and we've been on tour the last couple of months, selling out arenas, and we're just really trying to make God famous. And so it's been super dope."

The collective performed many of their hit singles, "Man of Your Word," "Promises," and "Jireh."

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin are touring together in cities across America this summer.

In the coming weeks, the star-studded "Fox & Friends" concert series will feature artists such as Foreigner, Michael Ray, Chris Lane and more.