Matt Lauer breaks silence on rape accusation: Read his letter here

Former NBC News anchor Matt Lauer broke his silence on Wednesday with a strongly worded open letter in which he denied a new rape allegation, saying the sex was “mutual and completely consensual.”

Lauer has been publically silent since NBC News fired him for sexual misconduct in 2017, but Ronan Farrow’s highly anticipated, upcoming book will reportedly include a shocking claim that the former “Today” host raped an NBC News colleague during the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

‘TODAY’ ADDRESSES ‘APPALLING’ NEW MATT LAUER REPORT: 'IT’S JUST VERY PAINFUL'

Lauer said he was initially quiet for the sake of his children -- but will now defend himself amid a Variety report that Farrow’s “Catch and Kill” will detail the rape allegation.

Lauer denied the claims in a lengthy letter obtained by Fox News.

