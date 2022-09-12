Marsha Blackburn slams liberal leaders: They 'raised their hands' to be sanctuary cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., called out Democratic leaders over the migrant influx, saying they "raised their hands" to become sanctuary cities as busloads of illegal immigrants arrive from Texas. Blackburn joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the Democrats' response as various cities become overrun.

MARSHA BLACKBURN: These cities like Chicago and New York and D.C., where the mayors are complaining, these are the mayors that raised their hand and said we want to be a sanctuary city, and they did that early on. El Paso didn't do that. Other border towns, it did not do that. So sending these migrants, the migrants want to go to these sanctuary cities, these big blue cities. They feel like that is where they are welcomed, so if these mayors want to change what is happening, maybe they need to revisit their policies, and maybe they need to call President Biden and say, please secure that southern border. We cannot handle this influx.

