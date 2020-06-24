Mark Steyn: Ongoing 'elite revolt against the masses' shows 'we live in an age of stupid elites'

Author and columnist Mark Steyn told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday that the violent mobs targeting statues and monuments for vandalism and destruction in cities across America represent "an actual March of the Morons from coast to coast."

Steyn told host Tucker Carlson that there have been "revolutions throughout history in which very evil persons have participated in."

BET'S BOB JOHNSON: 'BORDERLINE ANARCHISTS' TEARING DOWN STATUES

"But I'm not sure the March of the Morons isn't actually more dangerous," he added. "What happens to you could be entirely arbitrary. You might just have too big of a bow on your hair ribbon and it gets mistaken for a noose."

Before Steyn joined the program, Carlson had referenced Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's claim last week that ropes hanging from trees at a local park were nooses. In the wake of Schaaf's statement, a black local resident came forward and said he had put the ropes up months before for exercise.

According to Steyn, the ongoing protests and violence against property is a sign of "civilizational regime change."

WISCONSIN OFFICIALS CONDEMN VIOLENCE AFTER CHAOS GRIPS CAPITOL

"When you actually tear people away [and] uproot them from their civilizational inheritance, then they are completely unmoored and have nothing to cling to and are rooted in nothing," he said, adding that by that logic, the destruction of a statue of a prominent Wisconsin abolitionist and Union Army colonel would seem "entirely reasonable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steyn also posited that "we live in an age of stupid elites" in which privileged children attend college in order to learn the "correct attitudes" rather than facts and life skills.

"And by [that] they mean entirely insane attitudes," Steyn said. "This is essentially an elite revolt against the masses."