Mark Steyn raises concerns about the American Intelligence community

Mark Steyn raised questions about the United States intelligence community Thursday on ‘Fox News Primetime.’

MARK STEYN: When you have, as America does, some five million people with a security clearance, that’s equivalent to the entire population of New Zealand all thinking they’re James Bond: you have a dark, bloated bureaucracy with massive powers to violate the privacy of anyone they want to. In theory, they should be using this power against foreigners, but the massive expansion of the 24/7 panopticon surveillance state since 9/11 has done nothing for America’s position in the world:

We know so little about our Afghan adversaries that we’ve taken twenty years to lose to goatherds with fertilizer.

In the broader geopolitical picture, China knows everything about us, we know nothing about them.

