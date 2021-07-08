Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Mark Steyn raises concerns about the American Intelligence community

Steyn criticized the 'dark, bloated bureaucracy with massive powers to violate the privacy of anyone they want to'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
China knows everything about us and we know nothing about them: Mark Steyn Video

China knows everything about us and we know nothing about them: Mark Steyn

Steyn blasts the United States' intelligence community on 'Fox News Primetime'

Mark Steyn raised questions about the United States intelligence community Thursday on ‘Fox News Primetime.’ 

MARK STEYN: When you have, as America does, some five million people with a security clearance, that’s equivalent to the entire population of New Zealand all thinking they’re James Bond: you have a dark, bloated bureaucracy with massive powers to violate the privacy of anyone they want to. In theory, they should be using this power against foreigners, but the massive expansion of the 24/7 panopticon surveillance state since 9/11 has done nothing for America’s position in the world:  

We know so little about our Afghan adversaries that we’ve taken twenty years to lose to goatherds with fertilizer. 

In the broader geopolitical picture, China knows everything about us, we know nothing about them.

WATCH THE FULL MONOLOGUE HERE:

Mark Steyn slams the United States' intelligence community Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.