Mark Meadows calls for 'safeguards' against spying technology

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows joined "Hannity" to weigh in on the FBI’s new spying technology.

MARK MEADOWS: Well, obviously the biggest thing, Sean, is that our founding fathers wanted to make sure that search and seizure is done under a particular format and when you start to look at the ability, the technology that is out there right now, Congressman Jordan hit this many, many years ago actually in the Oversight Committee when he was serving there. When we start to look at really what the technology is able to do, it is very, very frightening, and you mentioned Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and some of the reporting that surveillance is taking place there. It shouldn’t happen in America and quite frankly, we need to make sure that we have safeguards whether it’s a members’ office as it has been alleged with the Capitol police or whether it’s private citizens with this new technology.

