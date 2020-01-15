Mark Levin: Democrats endanger constitutional norms with their impeachment 'spectacle'

As Democrats push forward on their impeachment proceedings against President Trump, they risk setting precedent that weakens presidential power and the separation of powers set forth in the Constitution.

Levin said Wednesday on "The Mark Levin Show" on Westwood One that most Americans "must be furious" at the "spectacle" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., putting forth the impeachment articles for the forthcoming Senate trial.

"The House of Representatives didn't do a damn thing," he said. "The Democrats did it all on their own. ... The Scarlet Letter 'impeachment' will be on their foreheads, not the president's."

Levin said that former President James Madison warned against allowing the impeachment of a president for "maladministration," which the "Life, Liberty, and Levin" host suggested Democrats have essentially done with their charges of "obstruction of Congress" and "abuse of power."

The two charges, he said, are unconstitutional, and that a "maladministration"-type precedent may be set that "the president of the United States will have no independent power."

"He'll be answerable to the House and the Senate."

Levin recalled that the Constitution allows for separation of powers and that Trump attempted to go through the proper channels of "judicial review" when in conflict with the House.

The House, however, sought not to pursue litigation and attempt to call witnesses like former National Security Adviser John Bolton, instead having the Speaker claim the need for timeliness in the passage of her caucus' impeachment articles.

"Seeking judicial review is now an impeachable offense," Levin said, adding the House also "recklessly subpoenae[d]" people for their inquiry.

"The president continues to be the target of the Democrat Party press and the Democratic Party -- he continues to be the target of Washington DC and the elites in Manhattan, [New York]."

He also rejected the notion that the Senate is required to permit further witnesses, adding that the Founding Fathers did not intend for a redundant process to the House in an impeachment proceeding in that regard.