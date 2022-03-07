Mark Levin predicts what may happen if Russia defeats Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Mark Levin warned Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his apparent quest to destroy former Soviet states if President Biden and the West don't take decisive and constructive actions to back up the Zelenskyy administration's efforts to defend Ukraine.

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host said Biden's behavior is the exact opposite of that of his former boss, Ronald Reagan, who along with United Kingdom Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher successfully realized the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"Reagan crushed the Soviet Union economically and did in fact supply enormous amount of weapons all over the world to the enemies of the Soviet Union, whether it was in Angola, in Africa, whether it was in the Middle East, whether it was in Afghanistan," he said.

"Wherever the Soviets were, Reagan would put up opposition to them -- And it's a funny thing it didn't create World War III."

PISCOPO: ‘GANGSTER’ PUTIN 'TOOK OVER WHOLE NEIGHBORHOOD' WITH NO ONE IN WHITE HOUSE

Levin predicted further aggressive action worldwide by Putin if he is able to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or take over the former Soviet republic.

"Why is it that the Ukrainians have to have their cities destroyed? Why is it that we're all sitting and just waiting for the Russians to go in and take out Kiev and kill their president? Why is that? I've never seen anything like this in my life," he said.

Levin said Zelenskyy urgently wants the U.S. to supply him with MiG-29's or F-16s, despite the latter's aging technology.

He said the Pentagon can easily supply a few to Kiev, and that that can be done without engaging in a "no-fly-zone."

"Why do people think that this coward Putin, who's hiding out in some bunker, is going to use nuclear weapons? I don't get that," he added.

"If he was going to use nuclear weapons, he doesn't need us to provoke them. He can use nuclear weapons tomorrow. He can use whatever he wants to. But he hasn't, and he's not going to -- And neither is that Lavrov, that long in the tooth crackpot foreign secretary."

Levin suggested Putin will not start nuclear war despite his apparent threats of escalation, because the Kremlin "doesn't want to die" when the West likely responds.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What if we do lose Ukraine? We the free people of the world. What? He may go into Poland. He may go into other countries along there. What are we going to do then? Then he has a head of steam. Then he brings in NATO. So Ukraine is critical to the American people. Ukraine is critical, period," Levin added.