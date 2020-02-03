Mark Levin on Rush Limbaugh: He's 'changed the world' and 'we will fight with him' to beat cancer

Syndicated radio host Mark Levin, the host of Fox News Channel's "Life, Liberty & Levin," called into fellow FNC host Sean Hannity's radio program Monday to discuss their mutual friend Rush Limbaugh's announcement that he has advanced-stage lung cancer.

Levin said he pulled to the side of the road when he heard the news, and thought about what Limbaugh, 69, has meant to talk radio, the American society, and the world.

"This country [cannot] do without him," Levin remarked. "What would we do without him? So, we must pray."

"We know Rush," the "Mark Levin Show" host remarked. "He'll fight like hell - and what a class act this man is. He so loves his audience, and that's not a joke."

Levin said that despite what his political foes say about him, Limbaugh is a compassionate man who loves his family and his radio audience like family and is known for not engaging in heated debates with people who criticize him.

"He's got a lot more self-control than I do," remarked Levin, who is known for occasionally getting feisty with opposing callers.

Levin asked Hannity's audience to pray for Limbaugh, who said he will miss Tuesday and Wednesday's program to meet with his physicians.

"We will fight with him, we will pray, and if anybody can get through this it's him."

He also reflected on Limbaugh's impact on the talk radio medium.

"This whole damn industry would be dead [without him]. How many national talk show hosts did you listen to before Rush? I'd listen to local hosts," said Levin, a Pennsylvania native who began his top-market career at WABC in New York City.

"He's the Energizer Rush. He always has energy -- he's always fighting."

Levin said Limbaugh is one of few people in history who have truly "changed the world.": "We will pray for him and with Godspeed, he'll get through this."