‘American Marxism’ author Mark Levin blasts ‘appalling’ Big Tech censorship: ‘Do I miss Twitter? No’

Fox News host Mark Levin’s latest book, "American Marxism," hit retailers last week but the bestselling author didn’t bother promoting it on Twitter or Facebook. His problems with Big Tech have only grown during the Biden era.

Levin wrote on Jan. 8 that he would stop using his own account "in protest against Twitter’s fascism" and he hasn’t tweeted since. Levin didn’t even sign on to change his pinned tweet, which remained a link promoting his previous book despite the release of "American Marxism." But the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host doesn’t exactly miss the platform.

"Do I miss Twitter? No," Levin told Fox News. "People keep telling me to go back on Twitter, so apparently they miss me on Twitter."

Levin’s initial beef with Big Tech was aimed at Facebook, which he blasted as a "mouthpiece for the Biden administration and the government." He had problems with the social media platform long before White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed last week that the Biden administration is working with Facebook to flag "problematic" posts that spread "disinformation" on COVID-19.

"I spent about a month saying why I'm leaving Facebook on Facebook because Facebook is a censorship and propaganda operation," Levin said. "We now see what they're doing, working with the Biden administration and actually, in many respects, taking orders from the Biden administration to censor information that differs from that of the government, which is shocking and appalling."

Psaki doubled down on her controversial comment Friday by suggesting that once users are banned from one social media platform for spreading coronavirus "misinformation," they should be expelled from all others as well.

"She’s the spokesperson for the President of the United States," Levin said. "Her words represent that of the administration, the executive branch of the federal government … She's sending a message out there to the rest of Silicon Valley and the rest of the social platform oligopoly and billionaires to do the same thing as Facebook."

Psaki's remarks Friday drew bipartisan derision, with critics calling Big Tech outlets "state actors" and ripping the Biden administration for playing judge and jury on truth. Levin predicted other tech giants will "bend to her will" and do whatever the Biden administration asks. Levin was never as irked with Twitter the way he was with Facebook but decided he’d ditch the platform when it banned former President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Twitter, YouTube and Facebook each barred Trump over his claims that the presidential election was stolen, alleging that he contributed to the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. YouTube is owned by Google.

"To treat a former president as if he doesn't exist and banned him … who the hell are these people? I'm getting out of here," Levin said. "Do I miss it? Not in the least but from time to time, people do try and pressure me to go back because they want to participate in discussions."

Levin admits he enjoyed the ability to post information in a distinct and straight-to-the-point style on Twitter but doesn’t have immediate plans to return.

"As of now, that’s not my intention at all," he said.

Levin feels the "Democratic Party wants to crush its opposition" and getting social media platforms on the same page as Biden’s White House is part of the plan.

"The Democrat Party doesn't believe in speech and that's the whole point of this book, ‘American Marxism.’ We have these elements in this country that are embracing the totalitarianism of an Americanized form of Marxism," Levin said. "It’s on our college campuses, where academic freedom is really a joke, free speech on the internet is really a joke. More and more of our liberties are being smothered, and somebody needs to bring attention to it, needs to give it the right name and needs to talk about how we confront it. And that's the point of the book."

Levin has previously written six No. 1 New York Times bestselling books, "Liberty and Tyranny," "Ameritopia," "The Liberty Amendments," "Plunder and Deceit," "Rediscovering Americanism" and "Unfreedom of the Press."

"American Marxism" is available now where books are sold.

