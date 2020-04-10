Mark Cuban wants to join Trump task force on reopening economy: 'Any way I can serve my country'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and star of the reality business show "Shark Tank," told "The Ingraham Angle" Friday that he would welcome an invitation to join the newly-announced White House task force focusing on when and how to reopen the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Any way I can serve my country, I'm all in," Cuban told guest host Brian Kilmeade. "If they ask me to ... I would be happy to."

Kilmeade noted that President Trump often views the program and may take Cuban up on his offer.

"I hope so," the business mogul remarked.

When Kilmeade asked what information Trump should know before he can relax the federal coronavirus guidelines without worrying about a sudden jump in cases, Cuban laid out several key factors to watch.

"I think he needs more information. I think you can't just use the death rate and the number of people who are ill or sick or anything. You've got to go out and start talking to businesses about what they see on the other side," he said.

Cuban suggested sending employers a survey with a simple question -- whether they anticipate hiring more people than they employed before the shutdown, fewer people or the same number.

"I would send the same type of survey to employees and [ask], 'Do you anticipate going back to the job you left? ... or do you anticipate going to a completely different job? Or do you anticipate not going after a job at all [and] don't want to work?'"

"We need more information to try to give us give some indication of what things are going to be like after this reset," he added.

When asked about sporting events, Cuban said there will have to be new measures taken to prevent the contagion from spreading in such close quarters.

"I do think we will play games without fans initially," he said, "and then, as we feel more confident going back to work and going into crowds, then we will start to explore whether to bring fans into arenas and stadiums."