Marine veteran challenging Elizabeth Warren in Senate race: 'She's losing votes every day'

A Marine Corps veteran is taking on longtime Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, attempting to flip the seat red by "running on the American dream."

"I am the living, breathing embodiment of the American dream and everything that's possible in a great free country like ours. And I got in this race because I see that dream dying," Republican Senate candidate John Deaton said on "Fox & Friends."

REPUBLICAN MARINE VET WINS PRIMARY TO TAKE ON ELIZABETH WARREN IN MASSACHUSETTS SENATE RACE

Massachusetts has not elected a Republican to statewide office since moderate GOP Gov. Charlie Baker left the governor’s mansion in January 2023. Polling suggests Warren, a former registered Republican herself, is a strong favorite to hold her seat in November.

"You have these elites like Elizabeth Warren. They sit back, hyper-partisan people, and they fuel division so that they can stay in power. And people are tired of it. And I think they're ready for change. And I'm going to bring that change to Massachusetts."

Massachusetts typically votes blue. However, Deaton says his anti-partisan voice will help him break the "perception" around Warren and prompt a state shift in favor of the GOP candidate.

"My loyalty is going to be to Massachusetts and America. I served in the Marine Corps. I took an oath. I know what that oath means to serve your country. Elizabeth Warren is loyal to the Democratic Party. She's loyal to her agenda and her own political motivations and ambitions. I will have one test in the United States Senate. Is it good for Massachusetts and America? If it is, I'm all in. And if it's not, it's not."

"That test and that loyalty is what's going to separate us."

When it comes to key issues for voters, Deaton emphasized illegal immigration and the cost of living as "two big issues" that did not exist a few years ago. He pointed to Warren, claiming she is "losing support every day because of her hyper-partisan politics and her loyalty to just a particular agenda."

Deaton secured a victory in the Massachusetts primary against two other GOP candidates. He garnered 64.9% of the vote while his competitors Bob Antonellis got 25.9% and Ian Cain got 9.1%.

The primary win sets Deaton up to face Democratic Sen. Warren in November.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.