Marine details memorable and 'nerve-wracking' dance with Vice President JD Vance at inaugural ball

Marine Staff Sgt. Lexus Martinez described her experience dancing with Vice President JD Vance at the Commander in Chief Ball as a "once-in-a-lifetime" moment, one filled with excitement and a bit of nervousness.

"It was very nerve-wracking," Martinez, 27, shared during an interview on "Fox & Friends" Friday. "I felt a little better when I saw everyone. And he just made me feel better."

Martinez recalled how Vance helped ease her nerves backstage with a lighthearted joke.

"I was so nervous; I stayed very far away from him, so I didn’t step on his feet," she said. "That’s exactly what he said backstage was ‘I hope you don’t step on my feet’ and I said ‘Well, I hope you teach me how to dance."

JD VANCE SPELLS OUT WHAT TRUMP'S PROCESS TO 'RECTIFY' 'UNFAIR' JAN 6 PROSECUTIONS COULD LOOK LIKE

Martinez was chosen from hundreds of applicants for the honor. Her family was stunned when they found out she would take part in the prestigious event.

"Everyone just didn’t think I would have the opportunity," she said. "They all were just really excited. Everyone was tuned in, telling everyone, sharing to everyone how it was for me."

PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEAKS AT THE LIBERTY BALL: 'GOING TO TURN OUR COUNTRY AROUND FAST'

During the dance, Martinez and Vance bonded over their shared service in the Marine Corps.

Vance, the first vice president to have served as a Marine, was a combat correspondent from 2003 to 2007, including a tour in Iraq, before transitioning to civilian life and attending Ohio State University.

The Commander in Chief Ball, a traditional part of inauguration celebrations, honors military service members. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance also danced with service members during the event.

Trump addressed the audience with gratitude, saying "I've had no higher privilege in life than to serve as your commander in chief, not once but twice."

He thanked service members for their contributions, noting their role in helping him return to the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president also highlighted the creation of the Space Force during his first term, calling it a significant addition to the military.

Reflecting on the dance, Martinez said the moment was surreal and deeply meaningful.

"I’m very proud [to be a Marine] because not a lot of people can do it," she said. "I’m very excited to know that I’m one of the few and the proud to be a United States Marine."