Marianne Williamson hits back at late-night star for urging her to drop out of race

Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson dismissed the call from a late-night comic to drop out of the 2020 race, telling her Instagram followers her intentions are to "stay in... and win."

"Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee had earlier extended an invitation to Williamson on Monday to come on her show but urged her to withdraw from the Democratic race

"I am so loving your vibe, so I wanted to invite you over to my show for a very chill, very serious campaign dropout party," Bee mockingly told the 2020 longshot. "We can have tea, throat lozenges, agave, and whatever else you use to make your voice sound so angelic."

She added, "I'll even let you read my aura!"

Williamson, however, seemingly rejected the offer and instead posted a photo of herself from the green room at "The Late Show."

"Samantha Bee put out a video today saying that I should come on her show and drop out. Ha ha," Williamson wrote on Instagram. "Thought I should do Stephen’s show instead, and stay in...and win."

Bee's dismissal of Williamson's campaign was criticized on social media, some pointed to polling like a recent poll out of New Hampshire that shows the spiritual guru outranking Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas.

The TBS star offered a similar invitation to 2020 candidate Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., who suggested he'd appear on her show to drop out on the night of next week's debate, which he was ineligible for.