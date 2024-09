HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher joked that pop mega star Taylor Swift did not sit with Brittany Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs game this week because Mahomes had recently shown support for some of former President Trump’s polices online.

Maher speculated the two had a disagreement about Trump which prompted them to sit in different suites during the recent NFL game, something the host noticed after saying he remembers them sitting together almost every game last season.

"Don’t you think partisanship has gone too far?" Maher asked regarding a possible seating change.

Though Maher’s commentary seemed to be a more comedic bit, it followed several weeks of scrutiny on Mahomes – the wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes – after she liked a Trump social media post.

Mahomes liked a Trump Instagram post outlining the "2024 GOP platform" on August 13, prompting a wave of backlash from users. However, the Sports Illustrated model defended herself.

In an Instagram post of her own, she wrote, "I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Days later, she appeared to allude to the incident in another post, writing, "Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!"

Mahomes also liked a social media comment that read "TRUMP-VANCE 2024."

Even Trump picked up on Mahomes' support for his post and thanked her on Truth Social recently. He wrote, "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country."

The NFL wife is also well known for being close with Swift, who is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two were often spotted sharing suites during Chiefs games last season.

Speculation has swirled that the new seating arrangement could be reflective of political disagreements between the women, as Swift has strongly denounced Trump in the past.

Maher couldn’t resist the gossip.

"Yesterday, the NFL season started. In the past, Taylor Swift – she was always in the same box with Brittany Mahomes. And now, they can't sit in the same box," he said during his Friday show, adding, "I guess because Brittany liked some of Trump’s tweets. And Taylor’s for Kamala."

Swift has yet to endorse either candidate ahead of the November presidential election.