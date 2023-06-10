Louisiana farmer facing economic hit after social media post touted his Catholic faith, called out Pride month

A Louisiana farm is facing devastating backlash for its pro-faith social media post.

Owner of the Backwater Foei Gras farmstead, Ross McKnight, has lost two-thirds of his restaurant business after he made an Instagram post commemorating the Catholic celebration of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, leaving his "tiny" family-owned farm under intense economic pressure.

In the post, he referred to the "attempted coup of the month," referring to Pride Month. He then suggested "some antidotes to a false pride."

During his appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," McKnight noted that he has never been "quiet" about his faith, making the widespread pushback from his post even more surprising.

"I did know, I suppose in the back of my mind, that eventually there would be a conflict," he began. "It's not out of nowhere, of course, right. Because the conflict happens across the country all the time. But, that it would happen now seemed a little bit perhaps like it was a concerted effort."

Since making the controversial post, the Backwater Foei Gras farmstead has taken a massive financial hit, leaving the future of the farm in inauspicious circumstances.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked McKnight, how has the unrelenting blowback impacted his livelihood?

"We have a great deal of confidence in our faith" McKnight replied with valor.

"Like you mentioned, you know, about two thirds of our restaurant business. So that's, of course, never a good thing when you're a really, really tiny operation that's just a family farm. But, you know, we have a great deal of confidence in our faith. We have a great deal of confidence in the triumph of the Sacred Heart and of the Immaculate Heart of Mary," he explained.

"And so, we're not worried in that sense. You know, we know we will be taken care of regardless of what that looks like, but it's a veil of tears. So what's to be expected other than suffering?"

The Louisiana farm owner continued, sending an urgent message to Christian-Americans who have been continuously confronted about their faith.

"If we're fighting a battle, there's no ground behind this particular battle," McKnight said Saturday.

"So this is where we have to stand, because there's nothing behind it. There's nothing. You know, once this battle is over, and we lose, if it is that we do lose, then there's nothing else behind it. So we have to fight." he warned.