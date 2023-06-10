Expand / Collapse search
Faith
Published

Louisiana farmer facing economic hit after social media post touted his Catholic faith, called out Pride month

Since publishing his pro-faith post, the Backwater farmstead has lost two-thirds of its restaurant business

By Kayla Bailey | Fox News
Louisiana dad slammed for social media post celebrating faith, calling out pride month Video

Owner of Backwater Foei Gras Ross McKnight joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to share how his pride month Instagram post has led to a loss of clients.

A Louisiana farm is facing devastating backlash for its pro-faith social media post.

Owner of the Backwater Foei Gras farmstead, Ross McKnight, has lost two-thirds of his restaurant business after he made an Instagram post commemorating the Catholic celebration of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, leaving his "tiny" family-owned farm under intense economic pressure. 

In the post, he referred to the "attempted coup of the month," referring to Pride Month. He then suggested "some antidotes to a false pride." 

ross mcknight post

Louisiana small business owner and father of five Ross McKnight made a social media post last weekend celebrating the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which occurs every June and has been since the 17th century, during pride month.  (Backwater Foie Gras Instagram)

TARGET MAY HAVE 'LOST CONTROL OF THE NARRATIVE' AS FINANCIAL LOSSES, LGBT ANGER MOUNT: CONSUMER RESEARCHERS

During his appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," McKnight noted that he has never been "quiet" about his faith, making the widespread pushback from his post even more surprising. 

"I did know, I suppose in the back of my mind, that eventually there would be a conflict," he began. "It's not out of nowhere, of course, right. Because the conflict happens across the country all the time. But, that it would happen now seemed a little bit perhaps like it was a concerted effort."

BLACK CONSERVATIVE FATHER AND FAITH LEADER HOMESCHOOLS 6 KIDS TO 'GET GOD IN': 'WHAT COULD BE MORE IMPORTANT?'

Since making the controversial post, the Backwater Foei Gras farmstead has taken a massive financial hit, leaving the future of the farm in inauspicious circumstances.  

More young people turning to faith in last two years Video

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked McKnight, how has the unrelenting blowback impacted his livelihood? 

"We have a great deal of confidence in our faith" McKnight replied with valor.

PREACHER CLAIMS CASH APP SHUT DOWN ACCOUNT FOR PROTESTING PRIDE, DRAG QUEEN STORY HOURS

"Like you mentioned, you know, about two thirds of our restaurant business. So that's, of course, never a good thing when you're a really, really tiny operation that's just a family farm. But, you know, we have a great deal of confidence in our faith. We have a great deal of confidence in the triumph of the Sacred Heart and of the Immaculate Heart of Mary," he explained. 

"And so, we're not worried in that sense. You know, we know we will be taken care of regardless of what that looks like, but it's a veil of tears. So what's to be expected other than suffering?" 

Reports show money for US farmers sent to China, Russia Video

The Louisiana farm owner continued, sending an urgent message to Christian-Americans who have been continuously confronted about their faith.

"If we're fighting a battle, there's no ground behind this particular battle," McKnight said Saturday.

"So this is where we have to stand, because there's nothing behind it. There's nothing. You know, once this battle is over, and we lose, if it is that we do lose, then there's nothing else behind it. So we have to fight." he warned.

Kayla Bailey is Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.