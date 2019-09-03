'Louisiana Cajun Navy' gears up to help those in need during Hurricane Dorian

A boater volunteer group, the Louisiana Cajun Navy, which offered pivotal assistance during Hurricane Katrina back in 2005, is bracing to do so again in the wake of Dorian.

Louisiana Cajun Navy volunteer Jordan Bloodsworth told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning: “We’re just monitoring everything just like everyone else. Keeping a close eye on the storm, seeing how fast it is going to go and where it is going to go."

The Cajun Navy is coordinated with formal services like the Coast Guard, he added. “I usually coordinate the boat rescues, and we just kind of divide up and have contacts from past years working with different emergency management agencies."

He also said that the group's members form partnerships with emergency operation centers (EOCs) through “word of mouth” and building contacts over time. “We get in contact with any EOC we can and see where we can help and if they would like for us to come,” he said.

The National Hurricane Center said that as of 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, the storm is continuing to produce wind gusts of up to 110 mph and a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet, "with higher destructive waves." The storm’s movement was northwest at 2 mph with "dangerous winds and life-threatening" storm surge continuing to impact Grand Bahama Island.

Bloodsworth said he lost everything in Katrina and ever since it drove him to help others impacted by a hurricane.

“I have all the resources by chance so I know I can get out there, I can do it, I can make a difference so we try to get as many people to safety,” he said.