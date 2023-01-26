Louis C.K. calls for open borders to end global inequality: 'It shouldn't be so great here in America'

Comedian Louis C.K. suggested during an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast that Americans should not ‘sequester’ themselves by caring more about each other than they do about other countries.

The controversial comedian Louis C.K., appeared on Saturday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he hammered Americans for prioritizing their safety.

"You’re not supposed to be happy, and you’re not supposed to be safe, I think that that’s the problem is that people expect that-you’re not happy when you’re safe, you’re not happy when you’re secure," Louis C.K. said.

The comedian went on to talk about "the border," saying "these people just trying to come into America and some people are like ‘well if we let just a few in’-it’s a mess."

"There’s no good answer, ‘what if we just let the ones who are really upset’ or ‘but we can't let them all in,'" he added.

Louis C.K. then gave his opinion on both political sides’ messaging on the border.

"Like when liberals try to say-its like the dumbest position they get into, it’s like ‘we can't keep letting them in here, gotta keep them out, but we really like them, and it’s great that they’re brown,’ and ‘sorry,’" he said. "Then the right takes over, and they sound racist and the left takes over, and they sound stupid.’"

"My feeling is they should open it-the border, let everybody pour in, and then the answer which is ‘well then there will be all these problems.’ Yes, there should be," he said. "It shouldn’t be so great here, is what I’m saying, in America."

He continued, "It’s a weird thing to sequester a certain group of people and try to keep upping their lifespan and their lifestyle and just keep trying to increase that for ‘this’ group of people," as others suffer in poorer conditions.

"There’s something wrong with that, that’s not a system that’s working, and it forces people to do cruel things to other people," he said. "There’s a lot of people that die, so Americans can be safe."

He then said that some instability is worth the price.

"It’s not a good way to live-in a gated community. If you let folks pour in, like any other wave it will kinda slosh, and then you’ll all just-things will be different," Louis C.K. said. "I don’t know, like-what will really happen? A bunch of people-will they just come with knives and start killing everybody? I don’t think so, I don’t know what will happen, it’s just weird to me."

After Louis C.K. mentioned that he had lived in Mexico, Rogan responded, "But you lived in Mexico pre-cartels, it’s a different world now."

A clip from the interview went viral on Twitter, and many accounts on Twitter slammed the controversial comedian.

"Louis CK: You go first. Who is stopping you from donating all your assets to assist those organizations providing services to the poor?," political scientist and school board candidate Scarlett Johnson tweeted. "What’s preventing you from relocating your family to a border town where you can start living ‘differently’?"

Podcaster Michael Scaglione tweeted, "He’s free to open the borders of his home & private property to let as many people as he would like on there to make problems for him as he describes it. I’ll wait.."

YouTuber Sean FitzGerald tweeted, "This is the equity agenda. Bring everyone down rather than raise people up. Also notice the zero-sum worldview, he thinks others are poor because Americans are rich despite the fact that everyone used to live in poverty as that is man's default state."