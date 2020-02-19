Rep. Louie Gohmert blasts Democratic field: Bernie has 'bank account envy' and Bloomberg has history of saying 'racist' things

House Judiciary Committee member Louie Gohmert slammed the 2020 Democratic presidential field as they debated each other in Nevada on Wednesday night.

Speaking on "Hannity," the Texas Republican said that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is jealous of wealthy people and that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has a history of saying "racist" things.

Host Sean Hannity told Gohmert about Bloomberg's comments -- made while the 78-year-old was the mayor of America's largest city -- in regard to stop and frisk, wherein he said there was a singular description of crime suspects.

"That is also extremely racist," Gohmert said. "And it's incredible that he has gotten away with it as long as he has."

Gohmert said Sanders has appeared angry that Bloomberg has been able to use his vast wealth to fund many aspects of his campaign, and which some argue has catapulted him onto the evening's debate stage.

"You look at the jealousy and the bigotry that is going on in the Democratic primary -- I mean, you've got Bernie, he is so upset with the billionaire, it's got to be bank account envy because he is only a millionaire as a socialist. You know, I love the Bolshevik Bernie [nickname] that you used," he said.

"The problem with socialism is not economic. The problem with socialism is atheism. Because once you move into socialism, it becomes the god. And there is a small little ruling class at the top and then everybody else," Gohmert added.

The Democrats’ showdown in Las Vegas repeatedly put Bloomberg in his primary rivals’ crosshairs as the surging billionaire made his debate-stage debut.

The fight started out white-hot when, in her first turn at the microphone, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asserted that she would support whoever wins the nomination, but warned that Democrats "take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another."

As some attendees cheered, she added: "We are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop-and-frisk." Bloomberg strongly denied supporting redlining or systematically denying services to certain neighborhoods.

