Los Angeles mayoral candidate's new concern for crime 'just talking points': Leo Terrell

Terrell calls out Rep. Karen Bass for saying she doesn't feel safe in the city after her home was burglarized

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell called out Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., on "America Reports" Monday for having "no history" of being tough on crime after Bass backtracked remarks on the city's safety after her home was burglarized.

LEO TERRELL: I'll tell you right now, John, here's the sad news. Karen Bass is probably going to win the city mayor's race. Why? Los Angeles is a very socially progressive city, so her words have no meaning. I want to be clear. There's no history. She doesn't have any history of supporting law enforcement. She has no history of being tough on crime. She has no history. You can't find a video of that. So these are just talking points because the election is around the corner. And again Angelenos don't buy it, again, the sad part about it: I live in Los Angeles and the sad news is she's going to win.

