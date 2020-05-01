Looking Ahead on Fox News: May 1 - 3, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Sunday, May 3:

"America Together: Returning to Work", 7 - 9 p.m. ET: Don't miss this Fox News virtual town hall with President Trump moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Friday, May 1:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Larry Kudlow, director of the United States National Economic Council; Tyson Foods President Dean Banks. We'll break down the media coverage of bombshell developments in the Michael Flynn case. Country music star Rodney Atkins previews his Friday night live concert on Fox Nation.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Vice President Pence on Getting America Back to Work - Vice President Mike Pence has been leading the White House task force against the coronavirus pandemic. The vice president sits down with FOX News Radio's White House Correspondent Jon Decker to talk about his tour to a General Motors plant that is making ventilators in his home state of Indiana. He also discusses reopening the U.S. economy, getting Americans back to work, testing and protecting our most vulnerable population from the virus.

Also on the Rundown: Election Day is just over six months away. And while the focus has been on the pandemic and the current economic crisis, a scandal surrounding former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is getting traction and has the potential to shake up the presidential race. "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace discusses the 2020 election and how the coronavirus and sexual allegations against Joe Biden could impact the race.

Don't miss the good news with Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by Guy Benson, host of "The Guy Benson Show"

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia; U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.; U.S. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night" and more.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Jimmy discusses a possible Michael Flynn pardon and the latest allegations against Joe Biden with Liz Peek, Jessica Tarlov, and Ari Fleischer.

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: Bret Baier, chief political anchor for Fox News and anchor of "Special Report"; House Minority Whip Steve Scalise; Kat Timpf, Fox News contributor; Dr. Manny Alvarez, Fox News contributor.