Graham says 'the whole world should send China a bill' over Beijing's response to coronavirus

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" Monday that China should pay -- literally -- for its response to the coronavirus that enabled the contagion to spread around the world.

"If it were up to me, the whole world should send China a bill for the pandemic," Graham said. "This is the third pandemic to come out of China and they come from these wet markets where they have bats and monkeys with the virus -- carrying the virus -- intermingled with the food supply. Yeah, I'd make China pay big time."

"And here's the question for 2020," Graham added. "Who do you want to take on China? Trump or Joe Biden? I don't think that would be a hard decision for most people."

Graham also said that a proposal by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to force China to forgive U.S. debt as a consequence of their response to the pandemic "makes sense to me."

When host Sean Hannity raised the possibility of another coronavirus aid bill including fuding for infrastructure projects, Graham joked that former President Barack Obama "spent $787 billion [on his stimulus package] and you didn't even get a t-shirt."

"[Trump] knows shovel-ready when he sees it ... We doubled the size of the Department of Education in the Obama stimulus package, that's not going to happen with the Trump stimulus package."

"When it comes to what you do next," Graham added, "we need to look at China from top to bottom, get our medical supply chain back and if we do a stimulus bill, it has to stimulate the economy, not the government."