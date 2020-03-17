Graham says US needs 'fighting spirit of World War II' against coronavirus, wants to 'whip this virus' a--'

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" that lawmakers from both parties are working quickly to create and pass legislation that would provide "sustainable income" to workers affected by government restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graham said that he is "seeing the best of America" in response to the outbreak. The senator specifically praised big-box retailers providing land and resources for virus testing and supermarket chains allowing at-risk seniors to shop separately from the rest of the population.

STOCKS CLAW BACK FROM STEEPEST DROP SINCE '87 CRASH

"We need that fighting spirit of World War II," he said. "I just got off the phone with the president. Here is his number one goal: Containment is locking down the economy-- President Trump's policies in his first three years liberated the economy. Along comes the virus, that has put a padlock on the economy. The sooner we contain it, the better off we will be in terms of health and prosperity."

Graham added that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, has ordered the closure of bars and restaurants throughout the Palmetto State, and Graham's goal is to provide sustainable income for all South Carolinians affected by the closure.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We don't need a Christmas tree approach. We need to protect people who have lost their jobs because of the virus. No more, no less," he said, adding that he is ready to "fight" for the American people.

"I want to go to the Senate and whip this virus' a--."