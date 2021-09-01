Graham hammers Biden: He really believes Afghanistan exit was a success and it 'scares the hell out of me'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., shared deep concerns on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday after President Joe Biden claimed the withdrawal in Afghanistan was a success. Graham argued "the war between radical Islam and the United States in Afghanistan is not over" and that Biden is misleading America by convincing the U.S. "that we can be protected from another 9/11 by using drones in Afghanistan."

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: So here's the scary thing, guys. I think President Biden really believes this was successful. Joe Biden is a dangerous man when it comes to our national security and our economic well-being. And you really can't believe a word he's telling you. Let's just look at what he's telling us about our own national security. ‘The war is over.’ Well, if the war is over, while we're still using drones to kill terrorists in Afghanistan, I can assure you the war between radical Islam and the United States in Afghanistan is not over. But here's what's so misleading about the Biden administration. They're trying to convince us that we can be protected from another 9/11 by using drones in Afghanistan.

Well, let me just remind you about Iraq and Syria. Joe Biden pushed really hard to remove all of our troops from Iraq. He was told if you do that, ISIS could surge. Well, what happened? When we left our troops, guys, we started using drones. It did not stop the caliphate from forming. The drone program will not stop ISIS from growing in Afghanistan. It did not work in Iraq and Syria. We’re very much exposed to a 9/11. And again, this is the same president who told you there was no al Qaeda presence in Afghanistan about a week ago. He's the same guy that said all of our allies are cheering us on. He's the same guy that said the Taliban are waving Americans through. You can't believe anything he says. But I think in his mind, he believes he's been successful and that scares the hell out of me.

