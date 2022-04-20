Liberals, media elite show off their masks in response to end of travel mandate: ‘KISS MY A––’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Defiant members of the media and other liberals have responded to the recent lifting of the travel mask mandate by taking selfies of themselves wearing masks on their recent travels and insisting to social media users that they feel safer from COVID-19 this way.

After U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided the Biden administration’s travel mask mandate on Monday, there was some fear online from liberal media figures who didn’t feel safe enough going bare-faced on an airplane or Uber ride.

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross posted a photo of herself on a flight wearing her black mask. Her caption was a bit more provocative.

MSNBC’S JOY REID COMPLAINS THAT ENDING MASK MANDATES IS ‘LETTING THE A-HOLES WIN’

She tweeted, "Them: no mask required Me: YGMFU [You got me f––ked up]. Covid ain’t over folks. Fly the friendly skies like this. Have a great rest of the day everybody."

Hip hop radio host Notorious VOG responded affirmatively to Cross’ tweet, writing, "The more people I see on a flight without a mask, its the more mask [sic] I'm wearing on that flight. I might have to take my @honeywell north full-face respirator mask on trips."

Author and former Obama administration senior adviser Valerie Jarrett posted a photo of herself masked up in a car. She wrote some defiant words to accompany her post, which said, "Wearing my mask no matter what non-scientists tell me I can do."

Republican comms guy Matt Whitlock responded to Jarrett with a recent photo of the political operative and another gentleman maskless at the Austin SXSW festival.

Whitlock tweeted, "Awkward," to which Jarrett replied, "Not awkward. We had both been fully vaccinated and tested that day. Following the advice of CDC."

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera posted an image of herself on a flight to Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, with her mask being the focal point, of course.

Cabrera captioned the photo, "Just boarded a flight to Atlanta. I think I’ll stick with my mask a little longer. (I’d say it’s about 50-50 on this flight. Everyone treating each other respectfully)."

LATE NIGHT MOCKERY: KIMMEL, COLBERT AND MORE DERIDE JUDGE, AIRLINE PASSENGERS OVER MASK MANDATE REPEAL

Internet show host Roland Martin posted a photo of himself on a plane wearing a large cloth mask and a set of eye goggles.

His photo caption was the most provocative of all of them.

He wrote, "I don’t give a damn what some grossly unqualified Donald Trump judge said, I’m double masked and wearing goggles on this Nashville to DC flight. I had COVID in December."

He continued, saying, "Y’all can KISS MY ASS about me not wanting it again. And any fool saying they don’t matter is a damn liar."

Someone critiqued Roland’s mask choice in the comments, asking, "is that N95 or better mask? doesn't look it. get the upgrade. I think they are free at CVS right?" and Roland fired back, clarifying he was double-masked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Pay attention. I have TWO masks on. Got an N95 underneath my Space Mask."