Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Liberals fume as Utah governor honors Black History Month days after signing anti-DEI bill

Gov. Spencer Cox’s X post honoring the contributions of African Americans was blasted as 'tone-deaf'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Gutfeld: DEI is destroying the very college campuses that created it Video

Gutfeld: DEI is destroying the very college campuses that created it

'Gutfeld!' panelists react to reports accusing Harvard chief diversity and inclusion officer Sherri Ann Charleston of 40 instances of plagiarism.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s social media post praising Black History Month made liberals fume as they highlighted his recent move to sign an anti-DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) bill.

Cox signed into law Jan. 30 a bill that prohibits diversity training, hiring, and inclusion programs at universities and in state government.

Two days later, on Feb. 1, Cox recognized Black History Month.

HARVARD CHIEF DEI OFFICER ACCUSED OF 40 COUNTS OF PLAGIARISM, INCLUDING LIFTING FROM HER OWN HUSBAND: REPORT

"February is #BlackHistoryMonth and we honor the resilience, courage and contributions African Americans have made to our state and nation," he said. "We celebrate Black communities and remain committed to improving access to opportunity."

A swarm of commenters blasted Cox's post, claiming the anti-DEI bill undermines his sentiments for Black History Month.

CALIFORNIA GOVERNMENT INTRODUCES NATION'S FIRST SERIES OF REPARATIONS BILLS, AFTER YEARS OF DELIBERATING

Utah Governor Spencer Cox speaking

Utah Governor Spencer Cox at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on August 10, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (George Frey/Getty Images)

Actor and left-wing activist Joshua Rush chimed in.

"The audacity to post this could really only be possessed by a member of today’s modern GOP, a party defined by their hate, fear, and disrespect of anyone who doesn’t look and think just like them," Rush said.

"Shame on you, @SpencerJCox. You’re just like the rest of them."

ACLU Utah development director Tyrell Aagard remarked on the "gall you have to post this today."

Marquez Chavez, the director of communications and marketing at Keystone Policy Center, said that Cox's tweet is "tone-deaf."

"Given the Governor's anti-DEI election year pandering (after fully embracing it as Lt. Gov.), the actions of the state legislature these last couple of weeks, and Cox ultimately signing the anti-DEI legislation the legislature just passed, this is woefully tone-deaf."

Colleges contemplate changes to far-left DEI programs Video

"I think you forgot to edit the scheduled tweets this year, Governor," the Utah Democrats Black Caucus posted.

"Probably should have deleted this scheduled post Mister ‘Disagree Better,’" Utah Film Critics Association member Andy Morgan posted.

He added, "Spence sold his soul for the MAGA vote. You’ll be remembered for that forever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill, known as the "Equal Opportunity Initiatives," bans preferential treatment based on a person’s race or other characteristics within Utah government and educational institutions.

The new law will bar universities and the government from having offices dedicated to promoting diversity. They also can’t require employees to submit statements of commitment to DEI.

Utah joined a growing list of states to ban DEI programs

Cox's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn