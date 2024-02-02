Liberals fume as Utah governor honors Black History Month days after signing anti-DEI bill

Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s social media post praising Black History Month made liberals fume as they highlighted his recent move to sign an anti-DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) bill.

Cox signed into law Jan. 30 a bill that prohibits diversity training, hiring, and inclusion programs at universities and in state government.

Two days later, on Feb. 1, Cox recognized Black History Month.

"February is #BlackHistoryMonth and we honor the resilience, courage and contributions African Americans have made to our state and nation," he said. "We celebrate Black communities and remain committed to improving access to opportunity."

A swarm of commenters blasted Cox's post, claiming the anti-DEI bill undermines his sentiments for Black History Month.

Actor and left-wing activist Joshua Rush chimed in.

"The audacity to post this could really only be possessed by a member of today’s modern GOP, a party defined by their hate, fear, and disrespect of anyone who doesn’t look and think just like them," Rush said.

"Shame on you, @SpencerJCox. You’re just like the rest of them."

ACLU Utah development director Tyrell Aagard remarked on the "gall you have to post this today."

Marquez Chavez, the director of communications and marketing at Keystone Policy Center, said that Cox's tweet is "tone-deaf."

"Given the Governor's anti-DEI election year pandering (after fully embracing it as Lt. Gov.), the actions of the state legislature these last couple of weeks, and Cox ultimately signing the anti-DEI legislation the legislature just passed, this is woefully tone-deaf."

"I think you forgot to edit the scheduled tweets this year, Governor," the Utah Democrats Black Caucus posted.

"Probably should have deleted this scheduled post Mister ‘Disagree Better,’" Utah Film Critics Association member Andy Morgan posted.

He added, "Spence sold his soul for the MAGA vote. You’ll be remembered for that forever."

The bill, known as the "Equal Opportunity Initiatives," bans preferential treatment based on a person’s race or other characteristics within Utah government and educational institutions.

The new law will bar universities and the government from having offices dedicated to promoting diversity. They also can’t require employees to submit statements of commitment to DEI.

Utah joined a growing list of states to ban DEI programs.

Cox's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.