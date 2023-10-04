Liberals erupt after Nancy Pelosi evicted from Capitol: 'What in the name of God?'

Liberals on social media lashed out in response to interim House Speaker Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., evicting Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from her private Capitol office.

Pro-Democrat X (formally Twitter) users slammed McHenry’s move as "petty," with one calling it a "d--- move" and another describing it as "authoritarian."

McHenry, who assumed the role of speaker pro tempore after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted from the speaker position following a vote led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., informed Pelosi of the eviction in an email sent to her on Tuesday.

In it, McHenry notified the former House Speaker that her hideaway office had been reassigned for "speaker office use." The email ordered Pelosi to "Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed."

WHO IS PATRICK MCHENRY, SPEAKER PRO TEMPORE OF HOUSE FOLLOWING MCCARTHY'S OUSTER?

Pelosi spokesperson confirmed that the lawmaker’s things were being moved that same day with the help of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries,’ D-N.Y., staff.

In a statement, Pelosi dinged Republicans for pushing her out, saying, "With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol."

She added, "Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time."

Liberal X users posted support for Pelosi, and voiced their opinions that this was a "mean" move from GOP leadership.

BOWMAN DEFENDS FIRE ALARM SCANDAL BY REPEATING TALKING POINT ABOUT BEING 'IN A RUSH' TO VOTE

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife Maria Shriver composed a dramatic response to the news, writing, "What in the name of God? We best all wake up. This is way bigger than Kevin McCarthy. We all have to realize that our country and its future is on the line right now."

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., slammed McHenry’s decision, posting, "Republicans have no class. The problem is not just that they are incompetent—it’s that they are mean and petty."

"By the way, Nancy Pelosi is in California for the funeral of her dear friend, Diane Feinstein," the lawmaker added.

Liberal author Claude Taylor remarked, "So petty."

Another Democrat lawmaker, Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York, tore into the GOP for the move, posting, "While Nancy Pelosi is in California mourning the loss of her longtime friend, @PatrickMcHenry does this. From top to bottom the @HouseGOP are classless and shameful people who are desperate to score cheap political points rather than govern."

Tennessee election commissioner Chris D. Jackson described McHenry’s move, stating, "D--- move by a small man. The MAGA way."

The X account for progressive activism group "Resolute Square" noted that McHenry’s move is much more than petty, writing, "Although it sounds merely like a petty move by the Speaker Pro-tem--evicting Pelosi & Hoyer from their offices, departing from the unwritten norms, values and mutural respect that make our democracy possible, is a total authoritarian move by McHenry."

And The Bulwark editor at large Bill Kristol argued that Pelosi and Hoyer’s offices should be restored at the next opportunity, posting, "When Hakeem Jeffries is elected Speaker next week with moderate Republican support, he should restore to Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer their Capitol hideaways—and also follow House custom and courtesy in providing a hideaway to former Speaker McCarthy. In victory, magnanimity."

In another post, Kristol referred to McHenry as "Patrick McPetty."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Houston Keene contributed to this report.