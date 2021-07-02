Liberal Washington Post columnist promoted to deputy editorial page editor

Liberal Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty has been promoted to deputy editorial page editor at the paper where she will help "oversee the work of our editorial board."

Last year, Tumulty disclosed her son's employment with the Joe Biden campaign in a column oozing with praise for the then-candidate.

At one point in the column, Tumulty credited campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon for "transforming what had been an underfinanced, undisciplined and dysfunctional Democratic primary operation into a general-election machine capable of carrying Biden through to the November election," parenthetically adding "(Disclosure: My adult son works for the Biden campaign)."

Many rushed to Twitter to note the apparent conflict of interest -- among them Politico reporter Daniel Lippman -- who elicited a "fuller disclosure" from Tumulty in response.

"Fuller disclosure: My adult son has been working for the Biden campaign for a week as a research assistant. I have been covering politics for 40 years. Should I give up covering politics? Or tell my adult son not to pursue a career he wants?" Tumulty wrote. "Would love advice from other parents."

The Post columnist-turned-editor has continued to cover politics since coming under fire for fawning over the campaign that employed her son. Tumulty’s recent columns include, "Trump is making Republican leaders look downright pathetic," "Tentative signs of sanity among the House Republicans? We’ll see," "Tim Scott missed an opportunity to bring his party back to its principles" and "The reality-show president has been replaced by one grounded in reality."

She took to Twitter to and admitted her snarky tone probably won’t work well in her new role.

"In light of my new position at the Post, I'm going to dial back my snark on this platform," Tumulty wrote. "Will have to ask my kids: What is this thing called a ‘burner account?’"

Fox News’ Yael Halon contributed to this report.