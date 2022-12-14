Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Liberal NYC Mayor defends high-income earners after mass exodus, tells critics 'stop dividing our city'

New York has the highest tax burden of all 50 states according to WalletHub

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
Eric Adams defends wealthy New Yorkers after exodus, says he wants them to stay Video

Eric Adams defends wealthy New Yorkers after exodus, says he wants them to stay

NYC Mayor Eric Adams criticized people who didn't care if wealthy New Yorkers left the state and accused them of 'dividing the city.'

In a speech on Wednesday, New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams defended wealthy New Yorkers and scolded those apathetic towards their mass exodus from the state.

Adams stressed the importance of supporting business leaders coming out of the pandemic, and working towards New Yorkers' collective common goals of public safety, housing and mental health. But he condemned city residents who didn't feel high-income earners were a vital component of the state's success and recovery.

He slammed the class warfare rhetoric for "dividing the city."

"It's about stop dividing our city, to continually attack high-income earners. Where 51% of our taxes are paid by 2% of our earners," Adams said.

Mayor Eric Adams defended high-income earners staying in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams defended high-income earners staying in NYC

WEALTHY NEW YORKERS FLED CITY EN MASSE AS HIGH-TAX STATE EXODUS PERSISTS

"That blows my mind when I hear people say, ‘So what if they leave?’ No, you leave!" Adams scolded.

Nearly 10% of New Yorkers earning over $750K fled the state in 2020, according to New York City media outlet The City. 

"I want my high-income earners right here, in this city. I want them to be part of the person who drives the limousine to be paid a good wage and a person who sits in the back of the limousine to continue to use their discretionary funding to go to our restaurants, hotels, and travelers," he added.

JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 15: Two people paddle past the Statue of Liberty and the skyline of Brooklyn as the sun rises in New York City on August 15, 2022, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.  

JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 15: Two people paddle past the Statue of Liberty and the skyline of Brooklyn as the sun rises in New York City on August 15, 2022, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.   (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS BAIL LAWS ‘PROTECT THE GUILTY’ AFTER ALLEGED BAT ATTACKER RELEASED DAYS LATER

Adams made similar remarks while he was running for mayor in October of 2021.

New York is one of the most expensive places to live and do business in the United States because of its high tax rates. According to a 2022 analysis by WalletHub, New York has the highest tax burden in the nation.

After Governor Kathy Hochul's win in November, city leaders urged her to rein in spending and not increase the already high tax rates. Partnership for New York City President and CEO Kathryn Wylde told Fox Business that increasing taxes would drive businesses out of the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., and NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., and NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

"Particularly at the state level, where the legislature is eager to spend money we don't have, the governor is going to be in a position of trying to manage expectations of spending that we may not be able to afford without a tax increase," Wylde said. "And we believe that a tax increase will drive business and talent out of the city."

Crime has also skyrocketed in the city since 2020, forcing businesses like Rite-Aid to close stores.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.