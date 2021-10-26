As Thanksgiving approaches, liberal news orgs sound alarm on rising food prices: 'Everything is up'

A pair of liberal news organizations sounded the alarm that rising food prices during the Joe Biden era will impact Americans on Thanksgiving.

The New York Times published a story Monday headlined, "This Year’s Thanksgiving Feast Will Wallop the Wallet," which explains that costs for everything from turkey to the ingredients needed for pumpkin bread have spiked.

"Thanksgiving 2021 could be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday," Times food culture correspondent Kim Severson wrote.

"Nearly every component of the traditional American Thanksgiving dinner, from the disposable aluminum turkey roasting pan to the coffee and pie, will cost more this year, according to agricultural economists, farmers and grocery executives. Major food companies like Nestlé and Procter & Gamble have already warned consumers to brace for more price increases," the Times added. "This year, turkey prices are likely to hit record highs, and the cost of many foods has jumped sharply."

HOW TO MAKE STEVE DOOCY’S THANKSGIVING ‘LEFTOVER TURKEY GALETTE’

The Times blamed a food supply that has been "battered by a knotted supply chain, high transportation expenses, labor shortages, trade policies and bad weather," along with inflation, for the reasons.

"Turkey is more expensive largely because the price of corn, which most commercial turkeys feed on, more than doubled in some parts of the country from July 2020 to July 2021," the Times noted, adding that many people who skipped the holiday in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to celebrate in person this year.

"There will be fewer turkeys on the market, but demand is expected to be higher, particularly for smaller birds and for more carefully raised and processed turkeys," the Times reported.

On Tuesday, MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" addressed the Times report and liberal co-host Mika Brzezinski admitted she has noticed the rising costs in her own life.

FOX WEATHER LAUNCHES WITH TRAILBLAZING APP THAT WILL CHANGE HOW AMERICANS CONSUME WEATHER NEWS, ANALYSIS

"Thanksgiving is now, less than a month away… it’s shaping up to be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday," Brzezinski said as the MSNBC program displayed the Times report on-air.

"Consumer groups say that almost every ingredient in a traditional American Thanksgiving, from disposable aluminum roasting pans to the pumpkin pie will cost more," she said. "You know, the grocery story right now, I mean, everything is up. I was going shopping for my daughter and I’m like, ‘OK, this is different than even a few months ago.’"