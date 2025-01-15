Liberal media raves over Biden's farewell address: 'Put a chill down my spine'

President Biden gave what some liberal media commentators called one of the "best," "most memorable," and "sober" speeches of his life Wednesday night.

Biden delivered his farewell address to the country from the Oval Office, ending a career in politics that spanned over half a century.

"I think that was maybe one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard Joe Biden give," former Obama adviser and CNN commentator David Axelrod said after the president concluded.

"And the reason is that he made the speech about the country. Yes, he claimed credit for progress, but the speech was about the country that he believes in, the country that he sees, the challenges and threats that he sees. And ultimately, it was a very optimistic speech that we can overcome them if we are serious about meeting them," he added.

Former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris Ashley Etienne agreed with Axelrod, adding how "poignant and relevant" she found the speech.

"I thought it was really smart and wise and appropriate for the president to sort of lay out the threats as we move forward," Etienne said.

Washington Post associate editor Mary Jordan was enthusiastic on ABC News, calling the speech "memorable" and "blunt."

"By far, one of the most memorable speeches he’s given because Joe Biden has really struggled with the narrative," Jordan said. "And Donald Trump has basically run the whole narrative."

She added, "Tonight, I thought he was blunt, unusually clear."

Meet the Press host Kristen Welker told NBC anchor Lester Holt, "I think this was a speech for the history books, Lester."

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow focused primarily on the parts of Biden’s speech that warned about a tech "oligarchy" that threatens the country and concerns over the free press after removing fact-checkers.

"That is stark and sober, and, like I said, it put a chill down my spine," Maddow said. "I think he’s correct, and I’m glad he took this time to say it."

Joy Reid agreed that Biden’s comments "needed to be said" and was likewise glad that he did.

Conservatives were largely frustrated with the speech, calling it the "worst farewell speech in presidential history" for his dark warning about the "ultra-wealthy."

"I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern. … That's a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people. The dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked," Biden said.

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy. Our basic rights, freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," he continued.

Biden will officially exit the White House on Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president. He concludes a political career that spanned over fifty years.

