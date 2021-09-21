Liberal magazine slammed for labeling 'parents' rights' a 'Trump-era GOP' issue

The left-wing publication The Nation was slammed for equating parents’ concerns over their children’s education as a right-wing issue.

On Tuesday, the liberal magazine published an article titled "How Republicans Turned 'School Choice' Into a Losing Issue." The piece focused on Republicans arguing for parents’ rights over their kids’ education amid schools teaching critical race theory and instituting burdensome coronavirus mandates.

While the article claimed that the issue is a losing fight for Republicans, it also suggested that "parents’ rights" are only an "aggrieved rallying cry" for "the Trump-era GOP."

"‘Parents’ rights’ has emerged as a centerpiece of the Trump-era GOP—an aggrieved rallying cry against mandating vaccines, masks in schools, or the teaching of content that parents find objectionable, including material on race, slavery and other so-called divisive concepts," the article stated.

Critics spoke out at The Nation for scoffing at the idea of "parents’ rights."

"And I’m sure putting ‘parents’ rights’ in scare quotes will TOTALLY allay their fears," The Dispatch editor Rachel Larimore tweeted

Red State editor Joe Cunningham also tweeted "God forbid parents have a say."

"Socialists regard your property as their property, but even more nefariously regard your children as their property," author Michael Malice said.

Corey DeAngelis, national director of research at School Choice Now, blasted the article in series of tweets.

He tweeted "parents rights oh no the horror" and "they aren’t your kids."

School board meetings across the country have been embroiled in controversy as parents push to remove critical race theory from the curriculum. Republican lawmakers have vowed to bar CRT teaching within public schools.