Liberal journalists call for Democrats to move to red states to manipulate elections

Liberal journalists apparently want Democrats to move to red states with the sole purpose of impacting future elections – and one suggested a high-profile, left-wing billionaire should foot the bill.

Republicans, on defense in 12 states, pulled off a series of high-profile wins in Maine, South Carolina and Iowa that have put them in a good position to retain control of the Senate -- though Democrats still have a narrow pathway to regain the majority.

The GOP's performance in Senate races was in addition to President Trump wildly outperforming the expectations of most pollsters and pundits.

The disappointing night for liberals has forced some of them to get creative when brainstorming ways to influence future election outcomes.

Other people's money

Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser floated the idea Thursday of billionaire Mike Bloomberg offering cash to liberals to move to Wyoming in order to manipulate the Senate.

“Just tossing this out: Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso won his last race by 75,000 votes -- a landslide b/c no one lives in Wyoming,” Millhiser wrote. “It would cost Michael Bloomberg 7% of his fortune to pay 80,000 Democrats $50,000 each to live in Wyoming long enough to vote in a Senate election.”

New York magazine’s Eric Levitz deleted a tweet that offered a similar suggestion regarding Georgia, where a special election to decide who serves the remainder of former Sen. Johnny Isakson's term is headed to a run-off Jan. 5 between Democrat Raphael Warnock and appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Control of the Senate could come down to this race.

“These run-offs will decide which party controls the Senate, and this, whether we’ll have any hope of a large stimulus/climate bill. If you have the means and fervor to make a temporary move to GA, believe anyone who registers by Dec 7 can vote in these elections. #Bleeding Georgia,” Levitz wrote in the now-deleted tweet that was captured by journalist Jerry Dunleavy.

'Mostly' in jest

“Bleeding Georgia” is a reference to “Bleeding Kansas,” which is used to describe an extremely violent period during the settlement of Kansas in the mid-1800s.

Levitz explained his tweet, saying it was “mostly” in jest.

“Deleted my tweet calling for progressive remote workers to descend upon Georgia before the run-offs. Was meant *mostly* in jest (the concept of a 21st century, nonviolent ‘Bleeding Kansas’ amuses me). But the whimsy was lost on many a conservative quote tweeter,” Levitz wrote.

The second Georgia election could also head to a run-off, which both sides appear to be bracing for. Votes were still being tallied in the race between Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. If one candidate secures over 50 percent, he'll win outright. If not, a rematch between Perdue and Ossoff would take place on Jan. 5, without the Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel on the ballot.

