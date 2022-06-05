Levin: Ruling class attacks your liberties to avoid facing their own failures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin ripped those in power for trying to take away individual liberties when tragedy strikes instead of evaluating their own policy failures.

On his Sunday night show, Levin illustrated how the "ruling class," the government, the media, big tech companies and academia, routinely attack the rights of the individual in the First and Second Amendments, so they can grab more power for themselves.

"We have a ruling class that is narcissistic, that is incompetent and in many respects, anti-American. We have seen failure after failure for which they take absolutely no responsibility," he said. "As a matter of fact, when they fail, they blame you. The American people. When they fail they blame other people, institutions and our history, they do whatever they can to deflect. Why? Because the answer to their failure is always more power for them, and less freedom for you."

Referring to the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Levin said politicians use these tragedies to steal away rights from the individual to pass more laws that wouldn’t have stopped the carnage.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there is not a damn law they can pass in this country that will stop these shooters, when we have people who are responsible for enforcing these laws that don't do it," he argued.

Levin also blamed the Biden administration's failed policies for the country's current economic woes.

The government "created inflation" with their "mindless historically unparalleled spending," and "destroyed the supply chain" because of the union and environmental rules on the West Coast, he argued.

The Fox host warned that we were at a turning point with the state "replacing" civil society.

"It's greatly, greatly dangerous to our liberties and our constitutional system," he lamented, noting that a "free society" cannot remain free if the media sides with those in power.

"When the ruling class fails it doesn't look in the mirror," he said, they "look at you."

"They're not going to say their ideology doesn't work. They're going to press the gas pedal. These people aren't going to fix what they broke," he added.