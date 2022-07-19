Leo Terrell goes off on Dems' lies about homeless crisis: 'They're gaslighting us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell said the homeless crisis in many American cities is fundamentally connected to the crime crisis. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Terrell slammed soft-on-crime leadership for using the excuse of homelessness as a "ploy" for bigger budgets and for encouraging an "outright lie" about crime.

LEO TERRELL: The homeless term is a lie. Show me a homeless camp, show me all the video on Fox, you show me a homeless encampment, I'll show you crime. Crime is tolerated. They use this umbrella term homelessness to basically encapsulate, oh, people were out on their bad luck. Crime is tolerated. Mental health [issues] are tolerated. But they use that as a catchphrase. They're gaslighting us because every homeless encampment … You just described it. Drug use, mental health issues. But no, it's homelessness. That is an outright lie.

…

Call it a crime encampment, drug infestation, mental health issues. But they use [homelessness] as a ploy to gain money. We have a $308 billion budget. They spent billions and billions of dollars on this ongoing problem of homelessness. Never with the intent to solve it because it's crime.

