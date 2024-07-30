Legacy of titans: 'American Dynasty: Season 2' dives into the lives of visionaries who defined America

From the roar of motorcycles to the clink of beer bottles, the second season of "American Dynasty" weaves the riveting tales of the titans who forged American industry and passed the torch through generations.

With a new episode coming to Fox Nation each week, the multi-part series will drop new installments every Tuesday, each homing in on the legacy of titans behind recognizable brands like Harley-Davidson, Johnson & Johnson, Anheuser-Busch, Mars and more.

Through dramatic recreations and expert commentary, Fox Nation subscribers can learn more about the rise of the empires that brave dreamers and visionaries forged to stake their claim on American history.

Every Mars candy in America owes its creation to Frank and Forrest Mars, the visionaries behind Mars Corporation headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Among a series of other success stories told throughout this season, this iconic story follows Mars as he reunites with his estranged father, Frank, to transform a candy company.

"Neither of them really wanted to discuss the past. These were not men who were going to work out their issues, but one thing they did talk about was business. This was a commonality they had," said snack food historian Jason Liebig.

Along the way, Mars developed the goal to encapsulate the flavor of a malted milkshake in chocolate form.

Thus, the nougat was born.

The episode featuring the candy empire debuted on the platform this Tuesday.

Episodes showcasing the rise of Harley-Davidson and steel-manufacturing behemoth Carnegie have also been available for streaming since last week.

Remarking on the latter during a recent appearance on Fox News Channel, "Making Money" host Charles Payne marveled at Carnegie's success story.

"Carnegie came over here with his family from Scotland, worked his way through the system. Someone noticed that he was brilliant, [he] made the right friends, made the right connections, made the right investments, and became an American legend," he told "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones.

"And again, how do we leapfrog the rest of the world? It was not those so-called robber barons, but it was the industrialists, the visionaries who got us here, and people should learn more about the true story."

Episodes of "American Dynasty: Season Two" are available for streaming on the Fox Nation platform now.