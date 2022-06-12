The left wants to use education to 'disrupt' and 'dismantle' American institutions: education expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth hosted several education experts for the latest installment of his "MisEducation" series where he takes a closer look at the left's education agenda.

One expert was Katherine Kersten, a senior policy fellow at the American Experiment, who said on Sunday the left is using education to teach students how to "disrupt" and "dismantle" American institutions.

Hegseth asked Kersten why the left continues to accelerate their agenda in schools and how they are able to get away with it.

"I think the left is trying to shift the focus in a way," Kersten said. She went on to describe how Minnesota plans to put ethnic studies "front and center" in their social studies classes that will teach students to resist American institutions.

"What ethnic studies is about, is essentially, teaching kids to disrupt, dismantle, and transform America's fundamental institutions," she said. "They use the word ‘resistance’ all the time."

Furthering his investigation into education, Hegseth has published a new book titled, "Battle for the American Mind." During a Fox & Friends Weekend segment, Hegseth discussed with his co-author David Goodwin how progressives have dominated education for decades.

"One of the most important things is that this was intentional, that they knew what they were doing," Goodwin told Hegseth on Sunday. "They actually wrote about it in The New Republic, and there was a debate going back and forth between various progressives at the time. And they said, if we're going to control the political means of this country, we have to control the education system."

He continued, "And it took research all the way back to 1915 to see that, but then it unfolded over the course."

Goodwin also joined Kersten for Hegseth's Fox Nation special, along with political scientist Dr. Carol Swain and author Rebecca Friedrichs. The panel also discussed critical race theory and gender ideology being taught in schools and how some teachers are manipulating kids to keep secrets from their parents.

Later in the program, Kersten said the Biden administration is trying to push "action civics." She described action civics as training kids to be a new generation of liberal activists like environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

