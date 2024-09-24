Nancy Pelosi snaps at Tapper for playing clip of Trump criticizing Harris: 'Why would you even cover that?'

Former Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi scolded CNN host Jake Tapper for playing a clip of former President Trump criticizing the vice president during an interview Tuesday.

Tapper said he's heard from progressive and Democratic voters who want the media to cover Trump's "cognitive problems" as much as they did President Biden's and asked for Pelosi's reaction to Trump talking about it.

He then played a clip of Trump saying on Tuesday, "They laugh at us all over the world. They're laughing at us. And you know what they’re really laughing at? Kamala, because they can't believe that she's going to be president. They can‘t believe- You talk about cognitive problems? She's got bigger cognitive problems that [Biden] has, in my opinion."

NANCY PELOSI GRILLED FOR TAKING SWIPE AT 30% OF REPUBLICANS: ‘NASTY, UNTRUE AND CRUEL’

The news host then summarized, "Donald Trump saying that Kamala Harris has bigger cognitive problems than Joe Biden."

"Why would you even cover that?" Pelosi demanded. "This is a person who‘s not on the level. He is their nominee for president. He is incompetent. Let‘s not even talk about the silliness of it all, and the weirdness of it all, on the assault on women that it is."

After the former House speaker criticized Trump for a litany of issues, including, "The worst job creation record of any president since Herbert Hoover," Tapper interjected.

"Because of COVID, yes," he said.

‘PAISANS FOR KAMALA’ EVENT FEATURES DE NIRO, PELOSI BLASTING TRUMP ON IMMIGRATION

Pelosi rejected the explanation outright, arguing that Congress had worked to put $3-trillion into the economy, meanwhile slamming Trump for responding to the pandemic with "denial and delay. Responsible for thousands and thousands and thousands of people dying."

Tapper later defended himself for showing the clip of Trump.

"Let me just say, why do I run that clip? I run that clip because that‘s the Republican presidential nominee, and I thought you might have a reaction to it," he said.

At the DNC in August, Tapper retreated after pushback from Pelosi for asking about tensions between her and Biden.

"[W]hy are we even talking about it?" Pelosi asked.

"They put it in my script and made me read it," he replied, then joked, "They’re holding my cat hostage."